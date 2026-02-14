Judith Ann Bonner

SPONSOR

Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Bonner, age 81, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Friday, February 13, 2025.

Judith was born on September 13, 1944, to her parents, Jack and Paula Thrapp.

A lifelong learner and gifted scholar, she was valedictorian of her graduating class at Redwater High School and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from East Texas State University.

She had a deep love for reading and enjoyed every genre imaginable. Whether she was immersed in a novel, working on puzzles, listening to classical music, shopping, or taking long walks, she embraced life’s simple pleasures with enthusiasm. She was also an excellent cook and seamstress.

Her greatest devotion was her faith. A dedicated and knowledgeable Christian, she was a proud member of First Baptist Church in Red Springs. She faithfully taught a women’s Sunday School class, volunteered with Vacation Bible School and BSF, and served as the church organist for nearly 60 years. She owned and studied countless versions of the Bible, always seeking deeper understanding and wisdom in God’s Word.

She was married to her beloved husband for 63 wonderful years; a testament to enduring love and commitment. Above all, she was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, and a cherished grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Glenn Thrapp.

She is survived by her husband, David Bonner of Texarkana, TX; two children, Jeff and Nancy Bonner of Texarkana, TX, Janet and Aaron Bulkley of Texarkana, TX; her grandchildren, Jason and Brandy Bonner of Texarkana, TX, Paige and Dylan Gray of Texarkana, TX, and Reagan Bulkley of Texarkana, TX; one brother, Phillip Thrapp and wife Mitzi of Texarkana, TX; sister-in-law, Joan Thrapp; along with a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 in the chapel of Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Humphrey officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.