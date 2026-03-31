Judith Daniels

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May 31, 1939 – March 26, 2026

Judith Ann Daniels, 86, of Texarkana, Texas peacefully departed this earthly realm on Thursday March 26, 2026 at Christus St Michael Hospital following a brief illness. Judith was born in Franklin, Ohio to Moss & Dolly Bundren on May 31, 1939. She grew up in Middletown, Ohio, where she attended high school and graduated from the Middletown Hospital School of Nursing in 1960.

She was a career registered nurse, working in many areas such as case management, surgical ICU and as a travel nurse. Judith retired in Texarkana and lived a quiet life. She was a person of faith and was ready to meet the Lord. Friends and neighbors knew her as an avid reader, painter, crafter and gardener when she was physically able. Her favorite fall weekends were spent watching Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys football.

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She was resilient, pragmatic, and fiercely independent. Her cherished dogs, Gretchen, Fritz, and Cody, among others likely greeted her in heaven, along with her beloved brother Tom Bundren, who preceded her in death by exactly one month.

She is survived by her son, Robert Daniels, Jr. (Tammy) of Middletown, Ohio; grandsons Jacob Daniels (Annie) of Ohio and Alex Daniels (Jisuk Cho) of New York, and special friend, Susan Andrews, of Texarkana, Arkansas. No services are planned. The family would like to thank the MICU staff at Christus St. Michael for their kind care, including but not limited to Andrew Jamison, Aldair Guerrero, Martin Godwin, Caitlan Vaught, Ashley Timmons and Stephanie Harris.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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