Stacey Thornton

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October 3, 1963 – March 26, 2026

Stacey Bylinda Thornton, age 62, of Ashdown, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026, at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. Born on October 3, 1963, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she was the beloved daughter of Alfred Leonard DeLatte and Mary Francis Walters DeLatte.

Stacey was a graduate of Baker High School and was known for her fun and free spirited personality. She loved her LSU tigers and always did her best to represent them when she could. Stacey was always a very strong willed woman and knew exactly what she wanted in life. Her life long battles with her health always tried to keep her down, but she somehow fought and rose to the occasion every time. Everyone that knew her said that she was the strongest person they knew and Stacey proved that to be true up to the very end.

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She is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Mary DeLatte,

Left to cherish her memory is her son Justin Thornton; daughter in law Belinda Thornton; grandchildren Kennedy Thornton, Jonah Thornton, and Nora Thornton; her sister Dawanna Champagne and brother in law John Champagne. Stacey was a devoted wife and best friend to Larry Kent. She always had a very special place in her heart for her family and never met a stranger.

She received compassionate care from the staff at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home and Dierksen Hospice during her final days.

Stacey’s family will remember her fondly for her kindness, her love, her outgoing and fun personality and the way she made everyone around her laugh and feel important, like they were part of the family.

Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services is handling arrangements and her memorial service will be held on April 17th, 2026 at Kristenwood, 14025 Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, 70739 from 4:00pm-7:00pm

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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