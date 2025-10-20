Sponsor

Judith Hardy Firmin, 82, a lifelong resident of Texarkana, passed away on October 15, 2025. She was born February 11, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, to Bobby and Dean Smith Hardy.

She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.

Judie is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles Frederick Firmin, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Firmin Lusk and husband, Mike Lusk; Daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) Firmin Birdwell and husband, Wade Birdwell; Son, Charles Firmin III (Chuck) and wife, Ruby Firmin; daughter, Kathryn Firmin Thomas and husband, Ken Thomas; 7 grandchildren: Zachary Hubrel, James Michael Hubrel, Alexandra Birdwell Bryan and husband, Zachary Bryan, Nicholas Birdwell, Steven Firmin, Alysia Thomas, and Jeremy Thomas; and 4 great grandchildren: Hadleigh Hubrel, Scarlet Hubrel, Lucy Jane Bryan, and (Baby Boy to Be) Bryan.

Judie is also survived by her only sister, Elizabeth Ann (Cissy) Hardy Wyrick.