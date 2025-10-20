Sponsor

Mary Babb Goodman, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2025. She was born on February 7, 1936, in Paris, Texas, to Hughlet Orlando Babb and Johnie Kate Rose.

Mary was a devoted homemaker who found great joy in raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her free time bowling and cherishing moments with her loved ones. Her family lovingly describes her as a devoted “Mama” and “Nannie,” whose kind spirit and unwavering faith touched everyone around her. She was active in the WMA and a faithful member of the Ruth Sunday School class at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Goodman; parents, Hughlet and Johnie Babb; son, David “Pete” Goodman; granddaughter, Nina Marie Goodman; four brothers; and two sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tracy Goodman and wife Stephanie and Stephen Goodman and wife Amy; daughters, Teresa Webb and husband Joe, Barbara Francis and husband Kelly, and Stephanie Goodman; brothers, James Babb and Danny Babb; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with visitation to begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Restland Cemetery, 100 4th Street, Roxton, Texas 75477.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 5501 West 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Enhabit Hospice and Christian Care Center for the loving care provided during this difficult time.

Mary will be remembered as a woman of deep love, compassion, and strength—forever leaving her mark on the hearts of those who knew her.