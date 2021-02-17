Advertisement

Judy Ann Hodge, age 64, of Redwater, Texas, died Friday, February 12, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Hodge was born May 14, 1956 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of the Rock Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded by her parents, John and Lula Mae Cooper; grandson, James Hodge; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cooper and niece, Jennifer Rowson.

She is survived by her husband Jim Hodge, who she married on June 1, 1974; one daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Eric Hopkins of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Brad Hodge of Redwater, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Mike Penney of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, John Cooper; four grandchildren, Abigail Hopkins, Claire Hodge, Ben Wilson and wife Ryian, Nick Harvin and wife Summer and a number of other relatives.

Due to inclement weather conditions, the services for Mrs. Hodge have been postponed to a later date. Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at their home at 3730 FM 3098