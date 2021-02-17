Advertisement

Jerri Ellen Spencer, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, February 12, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Spencer was born June 21, 1945 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Texarkana. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a creative and talented artist who enjoyed making porcelain dolls, painting, and knitting. Jerri’s family was the joy of her life.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Shawn and Andy Rayburn of Texarkana, Texas; Shanna Brennan of Arlington, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael Spencer of Texarkana, Texas, and Murray and Julie Spencer of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Amber Mitchell of Payson, Arizona; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P. M., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Chapel with Rev. Chris Sutherland officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Texarkana, Texas, P. O. Box 6470, Texarkana, Texas 75505.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, February 19th from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

The service for Mrs. Spencer will be lived streamed for those who will not be able to attend, friends may logon to our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/