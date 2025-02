Sponsor

Obituary Pending.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Sugarhill Church.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.

The family will be gathered at 3707 Maplecrest, Texarkana, TX 75503.