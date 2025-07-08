Sponsor

Kaden Brandon Allen, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on July 4, 2025. Born on August 24, 2005, Kaden lived a life full of love, loyalty, and passion. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, teammate, and friend whose light touched all who knew him.

A 2024 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, Kaden proudly wore the Hawk jersey and poured his heart into the game he loved. He was a standout on the football field, earning unanimous 1st Team All-District honors in both his junior and senior years and helping lead his team to an undefeated district championship. His coaches and teammates knew him as the Heart and Soul of the team — Full Tilt, every snap, every time.

Kaden was attending Texas A&M University–Texarkana and had plans to transfer to Fayetteville in the fall to pursue his dream of becoming a coach. He was also working at FedEx, balancing work and school with his usual determination and quiet strength.

Kaden loved his people deeply and unapologetically. He was known for his big heart, kind spirit, and radiant smile. Whether it was writing heartfelt messages of love and appreciation or simply showing up — to games, to family dinners, to random check-ins — Kaden made sure everyone in his life felt seen, loved, and valued. He had a gift for lifting others up and never let a day go by without reminding his people what they meant to him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Wayne and Alisa Allen, Janette Jenkins, and David Schobey; his aunt Angela Schobey; and other beloved family members gone too soon.

Kaden is survived by his loving parents, Billy and Kimberly Allen, and Tisha McMurry; his siblings Kole, Kyler, Kobe, and Kinsey; and his cherished nephew Bryson. He also leaves behind his grandparents Debbie Schobey and Bobby Jenkins; his aunts and uncles Mark Allen, Kenzie Megginson, James and Amanda Allen, Joe Miller, Kelcey Miller, Keith and Ashley Allen, and Chris and Kylee Schobey; brother-in-law Branden Fraiser; and cousins Madison and Hailey Allen, Elijah and Avari Coleman, Quinn Schobey, Kohen Davis, Hattie and Kip Allen, Ian and Owen Miller. His family was his world — and he was theirs.

Kaden was a young man of faith who enjoyed attending church with his grandmother at Cross View Baptist Church. He lived with intention, purpose, and love — always giving his best to whatever he set his mind to.

A celebration of Kaden’s life will be held at Church on the Rock on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside service at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends are invited to gather afterward at the banquet room at Pleasant Grove Sports Facility for refreshments, a place filled with memories, laughter, and the spirit of the community Kaden so dearly loved.

Kaden was the definition of Heart and Soul — determined, passionate, selfless, and strong. Though his time with us was far too short, the love he gave and the impact he made will live on forever in all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.

