Sponsor

Mason McCal Pierce, 32 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Sunday July 6, 2025. He was born March 25, 1993 to Marty Pierce and Kay Sparks in Texarkana, Texas. He graduated in 2011 from Redwater High School.

Mason was employed at the Federal Correctional Institute Texarkana and was the co-owner of Red River Aggregates. Mason enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and being around the ones he loved. He was always known to be the life of the party. Mason always lived his life hard and to the fullest. He was a member of many deer leases, spent as much time as he could outdoors and always had a ton of stories to share. To know Mason was to love him.

He was preceded in death by Nina “Meme” Moncrief, his maternal grandmother, maternal grandparents Kenneth and Peggy Pierce and his aunt Terry Pierce.

He is survived by his mother, Kay Terrell and spouse Louis Terrell of New Boston, Texas. Father, Marty Pierce and spouse Angie Pierce of Texarkana, Texas. His siblings, Kendall Pierce of Redwater, Texas, Nathan Allred and wife Anna Allred of Lubbock, Texas, Cameron Harris and husband Laking Harris of Wake Village, Texas, Madison Falgout and husband Warren Falgout of Redwater, Texas and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a number of special friends and co-workers, Skip Youngblood, Brady Buffington, Travis Hanna, Justin Bruner, Tom Hawkins, Chance Edwards, Clinton Ford, Addison Porter, Katie Burkett and many others.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 12, 2025 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Service will be held immediately after visitation at 2:00pm with Brother Corey Calicott officiating at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

The family requests that you bring any photos you have with Mason to add to his memorial album.

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Mason Pierce, please click here to visit our sympathy store.