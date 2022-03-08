Advertisement

Karen Sue Worrell, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2022.

Mrs. Worrell was born March 14, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to Dean Marshall and Evelyn Kinard. She was retired from Bi-State Justice Center and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Ed Worrell Sr. and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Ed Worrell Jr. (Susan) of Maud, Texas, Jeff Worrell of Bryant, Arkansas; daughter, Amber Hall (Brian) of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Kathy Wall of Dayton, Ohio; brother, Larry Marshall (Darlene) of Pace, Florida; grandkids, Trey Worrell (Allie), Sarah Worrell, Katy Day (Shalie), Tyler Worrell, Koby Hall, Kaleb Hall, three great grandchildren; adopted children include, Lee Lybarger and multiple other neighborhood kids and multiple nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes there will be no formal services. The family will receive guests at the home of Brian and Amber Hall Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 5 PM until 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Back the Blue at Milway Federal Credit Union, 2000 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

