Karen Sue Wright, age 63, of Hooks, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Ms. Wright was born in Texarkana, Texas on April 20, 1961. She was a retired cosmetologist and member of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church. Karen loved visiting her daughters and their families, enjoyed tending to her flowers, loved a good shopping trip, and treasured her friendships. Karen thought the world of her daughters and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Clevenger and Mary Lumbley Clevenger; and one sister June Ford.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lauren and Nick Smith of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Chelsea and Brett Moore of Sumrall, Mississippi; one sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Milton Page of Red Lick, Texas; four grandchildren, Isla Smith, Adley Smith, Gradi Rose Moore, and Clay Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Myrtle Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Tuesday prior to the service.