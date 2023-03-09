Kashad Karras Banks was born October 21, 1995 to Setrick Banks and Christina Block. Kashad departed this life on February 27, 2023, joining his Grandmother, Emma Jean Morine; Grandfather, John Larry Banks; Step Grandmother, Virgie Lee Rhodes and Aunt, Daniel Warren. He is a 2014 Graduate of Ashdown High School.
He Leaves to Cherish His Memory:
Father: Setrick Banks of Ashdown, AR
Mother: Christian Block (Dionysos) of Texarkana, AR
Stepfather: Delon Rhodes of Ashdown, AR
Daughter: Ava Banks of Dallas, TX
Son: Karter Jones of Texarkana, AR
Grandparents: Mary Block of Ashdown, AR
Larry Block of Temple, TX
Great-Grandmother: Bernice Jones of Foreman, AR
Sister: Talahia Block (Montez) of Ashdown, AR
Brothers: Courtlyn Franklin of Texarkana, TX
Semaj Banks of Ashdown, AR
Aunts: Kandiz Morine of Ashdown, AR
Tiffany Block of Texarkana, AR
Uncles: Kenny Block of Ashdown, AR
Mike Scott of Ogden, AR
Steven Rhodes (Tashemia) of Ashdown, AR
DeShun Rhodes of Ashdown, AR
Nephews: Malachi Jordan of Ashdown, AR
Ta’Mir Jordan of Ashdown, AR
Special Friends: Darnisha Thompson
and Son Kevon Nettles Jr. of Dallas, TX
A Host of Cousins, Relatives and Friends
Visitation Friday, March 10, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service March 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM New Hope Cemetery, Ashdown, AR.