Kashad Karras Banks was born October 21, 1995 to Setrick Banks and Christina Block. Kashad departed this life on February 27, 2023, joining his Grandmother, Emma Jean Morine; Grandfather, John Larry Banks; Step Grandmother, Virgie Lee Rhodes and Aunt, Daniel Warren. He is a 2014 Graduate of Ashdown High School.

He Leaves to Cherish His Memory:

Father: Setrick Banks of Ashdown, AR

Mother: Christian Block (Dionysos) of Texarkana, AR

Stepfather: Delon Rhodes of Ashdown, AR

Daughter: Ava Banks of Dallas, TX

Son: Karter Jones of Texarkana, AR

Grandparents: Mary Block of Ashdown, AR

Larry Block of Temple, TX

Great-Grandmother: Bernice Jones of Foreman, AR

Sister: Talahia Block (Montez) of Ashdown, AR

Brothers: Courtlyn Franklin of Texarkana, TX

Semaj Banks of Ashdown, AR

Aunts: Kandiz Morine of Ashdown, AR

Tiffany Block of Texarkana, AR

Uncles: Kenny Block of Ashdown, AR

Mike Scott of Ogden, AR

Steven Rhodes (Tashemia) of Ashdown, AR

DeShun Rhodes of Ashdown, AR

Nephews: Malachi Jordan of Ashdown, AR

Ta’Mir Jordan of Ashdown, AR

Special Friends: Darnisha Thompson

and Son Kevon Nettles Jr. of Dallas, TX

A Host of Cousins, Relatives and Friends

Visitation Friday, March 10, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service March 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM New Hope Cemetery, Ashdown, AR.

