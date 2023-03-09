Advertisement

The Texarkana Museums System invites you to celebrate Exploring Hair in History: How to Recreate Historic Hair Styles at the Ace of Clubs House at 420 Pine St. in historic downtown Texarkana, USA. Join us on March 18th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm for a presentation by Mrs. Bobbye Henry of the Arkansas Living History Association. Mrs. Henry is a Master Level Living History Performer.

Tickets are $10 for TMS Members and $15 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served. This is a big year for Texarkana and the Ace of Clubs House has many things planned to celebrate our Sesquicentennial.

Space will be limited and reservations are strongly suggested. For more information, please visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events and or contact Dusty Baker at 903.793.4831.

The Ace of Clubs House was built in 1885, in the height of the Victorian period and has an unusual floor plan featuring three octagonal rooms at one end and a long rectangular room at the other. It was a private residence for one hundred years and was owned by three different families, before Miss Olivia, the last resident, left it to the Texarkana Museums System in 1985. The Ace of Clubs House offers guided tours Tuesday through Sunday and typically hosts special events such as workshops, lectures, and other activities on the third Saturday of the month.

