Mrs. Katherine Dianne Johnston, age 70, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Johnston was born September 30, 1951 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Fouke High School, a homemaker, and a member of Faith Assembly of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Gene and Hershelene Easley Scoggins, and two brothers, Royce Scoggins and Ronnie Scoggins.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner and watching her grandbabies grow. Through her trials and tribulations, she never questioned her faith. She walked in faith and not fear and was admired for her strength.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Johnston of Fouke, Arkansas, two sons and daughters-in-law, Shannon and Diane Johnston of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Landon and Mariah Johnston of Fouke, Arkansas, two daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie and Timothy Baird of Fouke, Arkansas and Jade and Michael Willard of Genoa, Arkansas, one sister, Shyrell Warren of Fouke, Arkansas, two brothers and one sister-in-law, Jeffery and Deanne Scoggins and Stanley Scoggins of Fouke, Arkansas, four grandchildren, Payton (Kade) Benson, Austin Johnston, Riley Baird, and Tyler Johnston, and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 A. M. Friday at Faith Assembly of God with Rev. Brian McDonald officiating. Burial will be at Rocky Mound Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday.

