Dorothy Cook

Dorothy Marie Cook, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Cook was born November 27, 1927, in Dallas, Texas, to Martine and Fannie (Parker) Vieregge. She was a self-motivated businesswoman who owned and operated several small businesses over the years. She was bookkeeper for the family marine business, ran Kelly Creek Landing at Lake Wright Patman alongside her husband, and was a Mary Kay saleswoman for many years, just to name a few. Mrs. Cook loved anything office related, whether it be making spreadsheets or coming up with new systems in the workplace.

She was a beautiful artist, a great cook and enjoyed sewing. She loved making things pretty and had the most beautiful handwriting. Mrs. Cook was quite the dancer and enjoyed Big Band music among others. She was of the Baha’i’ faith which was very important to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Cook.

Survivors include one daughter, Charlotte Rohner; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Cindy Cook and Chris and Joyce Cook all of Texarkana; four granddaughters, Angela Rohner, Jennifer Rohner Bentley, Robin Cook Holland and husband Shane, and Susan Cook Bullock and husband Michael; two grandsons, Bryce Cook and wife Anna and Craig Cook; seven great-grandchildren, Haley Bentley, Cade Bentley, Major Holland, Myles Bryson, Violet Bryson, Blakely Holland, and Della Bullock; and one great-great-granddaughter Ashlyn Burton.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

