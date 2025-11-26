Sponsor

Kathleen Dickey, age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this earthly life on Sunday, November 23, 2025, in a local nursing home.

Ms. Dickey was born April 28, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She retired from the hospitality industry and served as a waitress at several restaurants in the Texarkana area, including Park Place and Oliver Twist. She was also an excellent seamstress and a gifted floral designer. Kathleen’s greatest passion in life was her family. She spoke of her children with endless pride and poured boundless love into every moment spent with her grandchildren. When someone was in need, Kathleen would set aside her own wants and needs without hesitation, always choosing to help others first. She was a graduate of Amon and Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

She was honored to be a lifetime member of the Genoa Central School PTA. She never missed a chance to serve the school and the Genoa Community, always giving generously of her time and heart.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denesia Lynn Foster, one sister, Margaret Brown, and one brother, Charles Dickey, Jr.

She is survived by three sons and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Michelle Kimball of Arlington, Texas; Michael Pearce of Adkins, Texas; Christopher Pearce of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Connie Smith of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brook Harmon, Robert Kimball IV and his wife Julia, Katie Jones, Christopher Jones, Logann O’Rourke and her husband Ryan, Jason Foster, Susan Foster and Michael Sparks; eight great grandchildren, Jerry Murdock, Justin Murdock, Caedmon Kimball, Malakai Kimball, Kenna Kimball, Adilynn Kimball, Penelope Kimball, and Maisy O’Rourke; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, one hour prior to service time.