Kathy Green

Advertisement

Kathy R. Green, age 65, of Fouke, Arkansas died June 3, 2021 in a local hospital.

Kathy was born August 4, 1955 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Rocky Mound Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving mother who always put her children and family first. Whether it be preparing a homecooked meal or keeping score at the baseball game, she truly enjoyed being a mom. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Georgia Pilgreen and one brother, Charles Fant.

She is survived by her two sons, Cody Green of Fouke, Arkansas, Dane Green of Fouke, Arkansas; one grandson, Jesse Green of Fouke, Arkansas; three sisters, Judy and John Smith of Fouke, Arkansas, Beverly Jones of Fouke, Arkansas, Patsy Busby of Winnsboro, Texas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.