John Jones

John Lee Jones, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Jones was born January 4, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He and his wife were the former owners of Jones Trolling Motor Repair Services and Discount Starter and Alternator Repair. John was very active in the Texarkana community in various capacities including local charities, Boy Scouts, and Lions Club to name a few. He was also active in promoting competitive fishing organizations especially within area high schools and colleges. John was a Master Mason, Junior Deacon, and member of Lodge 341, Texarkana, Arkansas. He was also a member of Foundation Baptist Church.

John was preceded in death by one daughter, Jenny Marie Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Christopher Jones of California; one sister, Charlene Jones of Mexico; sister-in-law, Joyce Jones of Texarkana; uncles Billy Scott Page of Texarkana and Jimmy (Mary) Jones of Burleson, Texas; one aunt, Betty Zimmerman of Waco, Texas; along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Powell and Rev. Robert Little officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family strongly urges that instead of sending flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of Texarkana-Indigent Fund at 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or at https://www.hospiceoftexarkana.com/online-giving