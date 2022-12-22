Advertisement

Katy Ellen Elkins passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87 on December 18, 2022.

Katy was born in Lockesburg, Arkansas, on May 7, 1935, to parents Edna and Edgar Tollett and grew up on the family farm in the nearby Provo community. Katy attended Lockesburg public schools graduating in 1953 and attended Henderson College in 1954. She later earned her associate’s degree from Texarkana Community College.

Katy married Christopher Charlie Elkins of Texarkana on September 19, 1954. She was blessed to be “Mom” to four children, Christia Kay Bolling (Jay), Tamara Leigh Elkins, Douglas Rhea Elkins (Patricia), and Kenneth Joel Elkins, and “Mama K” to five grandchildren: Sean (Erinne), Christopher (Caitlin), Alexandria, Chloe (Cole), and JP (Mary); and two great-grandchildren: Anabelle and Bruce.

A long-time member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, Katy loved serving God, her church, her community, and for many years, her 9th-grade Sunday School girls. Generations of young women have been eternally impacted by her teachings, mentoring, friendship, shopping excursions to Dallas, and love. Her home was warm and inviting, and often hosted youth fellowships, Christmas eve gatherings, and family reunions. She loved to praise God through song, loved to hear the teachings of God’s word, and loved to talk about God’s saving grace through Jesus Christ. No tribute to Katy would be complete without mention of her famous chocolate pies.

In addition to her many community activities, Katy worked for Texarkana’s college libraries for over 47 Years – 36 years at the Texarkana College Palmer Memorial Library and 37 years at the Texas A&M University Texarkana John F. Moss Library.

Katy was preceded in death by her husband, Chris, her parents, sister Maxine, and brother Bobby Joe. She is survived by two brothers, Benny Wayne and Jerry Don, as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many, many friends whom she loved, and who loved her, as family.

Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, December 26, 2022, at Beech Street First Baptist Church from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A service at Beech Street will immediately follow. There will be no graveside service. The address for Beech Street First Baptist Church is 601 Beech St., Texarkana, AR 71854.

Memorials can be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church or the foodbank of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas

