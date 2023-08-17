Sponsor

Ke ’Morrion KeShawn Montgomery was born March 25, 2013 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a fourth grade student at Kilpatrick Elementary School in Texarkana, Arkansas. Ke ’Morrion loved basketball and his favorite team was the Golden State Warriors with his favorite player being Steph Curry. The family affectionately called him, “our little Steph Curry”. When he was not enjoying his first love of basketball, Ke ’Morrion could be found playing video games on his PlayStation.

He leaves to cherish his memories JayLan Howard and Kimberly Montgomery. Brothers: Jalib Jackson, JaMikha ’el West Texarkana, Arkansas, Sisters: Kiara Jackson, Texarkana, Arkansas, Jaydyn Copeland (Dallas, Texas) A ’Layvia Montgomery Texarkana, Arkansas, Grandparents: Willie and Diana Noble, Nash, Texas Kandis Montgomery, Texarkana Arkansas, LaNette Drew of Nash, Texas and the Late Jason Howard and a host of other relatives. Ke ’Morrion departed this life on August 9, 2023 at Arkansas Children ’s Hospital.

Visitation Friday, August 18, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, August 19, 2023 11:00 AM at Fairhaven Cemetery, 35th and Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR. with Ambassador Jimothy Jamison of Tampa, Florida, Eulogist.