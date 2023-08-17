Jury Finds Texarkana Man Guilty Of Sex Trafficking

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Bowie County jury convicted a Texarkana man on Thursday who threatened, drugged and raped the women and girls he sold through online websites.

Brandon Everett Palmer, 40, faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison and there is no possibility for parole for any sentence imposed for the offense of continuous trafficking of persons. The six-woman, six-man jury began hearing testimony Thursday afternoon concerning the punishment Palmer should receive within that range.

A verdict in the sentencing phase of Palmer’s trial is expected Friday.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards are representing the state. Texarkana lawyer Derric McFarland is representing Brandon Palmer. 202nd District Judge John Tidwell is presiding.

One of Palmer’s codefendants, Rashaan “Fashion” Cunningham, 46, pleaded guilty to continuous trafficking of persons earlier this month as part of a plea bargain that included 40 years with no parole.

Brandon Palmer’s brother, Marcus Palmer, 38, and Cunningham are accused of working together to prostitute women and teen girls in the Texarkana region, while Ryan Allan Layne, 48, was an allegedly loyal customer who aided the men in their illicit business, according to court records.

Marcus Palmer and Layne are scheduled for separate trials next month and face 25 to 99 or life with no parole possible if convicted.