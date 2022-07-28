Advertisement

Keith Allen King, age 60, of Dekalb, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, unexpectedly.

Mr. King was born January 4, 1962, in Texarkana, Texas and worked for the City of Dekalb for over 20 years. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen King; father Robert King; and his grandparents, B.D. and Pauline King and O.C. and Verna Davis.

Survivors include his mother, Lola King; one brother, Robert D. King; two sisters, Mickey James, and Debbie Martin; nieces and nephews, Patrick King, Jordan Gross, Alexsandrea Lowe and Gabrielle Rains; great-niece and great-nephews, London Lowe, Jaelynn Lowe and Ziden Sanders; his uncle and aunt Ernie and Shirley King; four cousins, Bryan King, Kimberly King, Steven King, and Denise Watson; along with other relatives.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

