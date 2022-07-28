Doug Hankins

Advertisement

Douglas Ray Hankins, age 73, of Wake Village, Texas, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Hankins was born May 28, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Harry and Dorothy (James) Hankins. He was a student of World War II, a passion that derived from his own father’s experience as a POW in the war. Doug loved trains and going down to Amtrak and visiting with the workers there. He also enjoyed tinkering with car engines and lawn mower engines as well. He absolutely loved playing dominoes and the fellowship that it brought with it.

Doug was a kind person always accepting of others, never wanting anything from anyone. He was a wonderful brother and a “fun uncle” to his niece and nephews-making ice cream and shooting fireworks when they came to visit. He was a caring soul, and his sweet spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Lucius and Nancy James; and one niece, Thea Kay Leopoulos.

Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Paul Leopoulos of North Little Rock, Arkansas; two nephews, Thaddeus Leopoulos of Houston, Texas and Nicholas Leopoulos of North Little Rock, Arkansas; and two cousins, David James and Royce James of Texarkana.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, July 25, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

