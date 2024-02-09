Sponsor

Keith Clark, age 92, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at a local hospital. He was born on October 27, 1931, in Humble, Texas to Claude C. Clark, Sr. and Nellie (Jackson) Clark.

Mr. Clark was a member of the Church of Christ – New Boston, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Navy and served honorably during his time.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Claude C. Clark, Jr.; two daughters, Judy Lynn Clark, Lyndall Ann Turner; and one grandson, Peyton Clark.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Helen Clark; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; three nieces, Christine Baur and her husband Dave, Virginia Ann Canard and her husband Otis, Angie Soape and her husband John; three nephews, Curtis Clark, Robert Ray, Brad Guiles; and a number of other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Bro. Kevin Cauley officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.