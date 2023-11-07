Sponsor

Kelly Bryan Roseberry, age 72 of New Boston, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 3, 1951, in Clarksville, Texas to Kelly Roseberry and Joyce Laverne (Jordan) Roseberry and was the oldest of four children. After attending Clarksville High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and later served in the U.S. National Guard. He also served 32 years as a Correctional Officer for TDCJ. Bryan was currently working as a Transport Officer for the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department.

Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Kelly and Joyce Roseberry of Clarksville, Texas, his sister Sandra (Roseberry) Mitchell of Houston, Texas and daughter Sonya (Roseberry) Freeman of Avery, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Marie Roseberry of New Boston, Texas, three sons, Chad Roseberry and wife Andrea of Boxelder, Texas, Wesley Roseberry and wife Vickie of New Boston, Texas and Kelly Roseberry and fiancée Nikki Anderson of Avery, Texas. One sister, Shelia Owens of Cypress, Texas, one brother, Bruce Roseberry and wife Kathie of New Boston, Texas, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bryan cared for and loved so many and will be deeply missed.

