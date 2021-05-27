Kenna Marie Dodds

Advertisement

Kenna Marie (Sanders) Dodds, 58, of Texarkana passed away the morning of May 23, 2021 due to complications from a brain aneurysm in 2010.

Kenna was born December 18, 1962 in Denver, Colorado to Kenneth and Judith Sanders. She was the oldest of their three daughters. Kenna’s family moved several times while she was growing up. She went to school in Perryton, Texas, Springfield, Colorado and Hanna, Wyoming. A favorite memory of Kenna’s boy cousins and her Uncle Will (who was only 1 year older than her) was calling her “Queen Nag” because she liked to boss them around. Kenna was a loving Mother and Nana who enjoyed gardening, traveling and bird watching. Kenna and Harold’s backyard had so many animals in it that it was classified as a nature wildlife habitat. Kenna was an advertising specialist for Cable One in Texarkana and belonged to Leadership Texas. Kenna loved to have people read the Bible to her and was heard many times saying, “I’m so thankful for my aneurysm as it made me realize I need to live with eternity in mind”.

Kenna was preceded in death by her mother Judith Sanders; daughter-in-law Jana Wright; husband Harold Dodds III; and son Warren Dodds.

Advertisement

Kenna is survived by her sons Clint (Sydney) Wright of Nashville, Arkansas, and Kurt (Kassy) Wright of Texarkana; daughter-in-law Janie Dodds; her dad Kenneth (Lois) Sanders; her sister Myrna (Tim) Johnson of Elk Mountain, Wyoming; her sister Beth Sanders of Texarkana; her step children Michael (Jessica) Dodds, Khristine Dodds and Robin Dodds. She is also survived by grandchildren Jayden and Journey Pope, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Jacob and Jaxon Wright, Jaylin Dodds, Kayden Price (Kirby), Miranda, Makayla and Kolt Wright, Ethan and Nyle Jones, McCullouch and Autlie Dodds; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and family that were special to her.

Kenna’s visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd Texarkana, TX.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10am at Texarkana Funeral Home with lunch following the graveside service at the Border Masonic Lodge, 918 Westlawn Drive. Everyone is invited.

Memorial donations can be made to 22untilnone.org, a charity to help end veteran suicide.