Kenneth Clay, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Kenneth was born on February 25, 1947, to Cecil Clay and Ruth Smith Duncan. He worked for many years at Domtar, being an employee long enough to remember when it was called Nekoosa. He had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing, but his true passion was his family, who remember him as a great husband and a loving father.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Cathy Clay; his sons, Paul Clay and wife Anita of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Tommy Clay; his brother, Terry Clay and wife Stacy of Texarkana, Texas; his sister, Karen Sellers of Farmington, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Kirsten Brown and husband Max of Texarkana, Arkansas, Rob Clay of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Victoria Kilcrease and husband Matt of Texarkana, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Briella Clay, Jaiden Clay, and Grant Brown; as well as a best friend that he considered like a brother, Ronnie Green; as well as a host of other friends and loved ones.