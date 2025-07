Sponsor

Kenneth Edward Gray

November 20, 1938 – July 21, 2025

Obituary Pending.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 6:00- 8:00 P.M.