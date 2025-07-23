Raise a Pint, Change a Life: CASA Hosts “Brews & Bros” Info Night

Sponsor

Grab a cold one and discover how you can make a lasting difference in a child’s life. Brews & Bros, a men-focused volunteer information session hosted by CASA for Children, is coming to Redbone Magic Brewing on Wednesday, August 7th at 6:00 PM.

This casual, no-pressure event invites local men to learn how they can step up as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) — trained volunteers who advocate for children in the foster care system.

CASA for Children serves Bowie, Cass, Miller, Little River, Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, and Lafayette counties, advocating for abused and neglected children to ensure they find safe, permanent homes. “We need more men in this fight,” says Breanne Bradshaw, Chief Advancement Officer. “Our kids need strong, stable role models who can speak up for them when no one else will. If you’ve ever wanted to be that person — this is your moment.”

Whether you’re curious, committed, or just want to learn more over a pint, Brews & Bros is your chance to start a journey that could change a child’s future forever.

Sign up HERE.

Event Details:

Wednesday, August 7, 2025

6:00 PM

Redbone Magic Brewing, Texarkana