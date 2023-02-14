Kenneth Hon

Advertisement

Kenneth “Stroley” Hon, age 81, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hon was born on June 19, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Genoa, Arkansas. He was retired from Arkla Gas Company and was a member of Boyd Community Church. Kenneth, in his spare time, raised coon dogs and loved to hunt and fish. Every spring, he looked forward to planting his garden and sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors. He was a pioneer; what he could not raise to eat, he would hunt. He took time to be a Papaw to every kid he met. He was loved not only by his family but friends as well. He was a good neighbor who was always there to lend a helping hand. He also was called sheriff of the community. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Patsy Hon, his parents, Paul and Opal Hon, and two brothers, Pat Hon and Billy Hon.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Rowdy Horner of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Marilyn Hon of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Shug and Gary Killian of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Becky and Gary Fear of New Boston, Texas; five grandchildren, Ford Purifoy and his wife Sonja of Booneville, Arkansas; Casey Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas; Shelby Lloyd and her husband Brandon of Texarkana, Arkansas; Bo Horner of Genoa, Arkansas; Levi Horner and his wife Joanna of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; seven great-grandchildren, Delani Purifoy, Veda Purifoy, Rylan Nichols, Harper Horner, Jaxson Horner, Rory Horner, and Nolan Horner; two special sisters-in-law: Gail Hacker of Genoa, Arkansas and Carolyn Lee of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Daryl Powell, Jr. officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Cemetery Association, 2478 MC 17 Fouke, Arkansas 71837, in c/o Gail Hacker.

