Advertisement

Pamela Ann Griffin, age 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Griffin was born August 28, 1954 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was member of Rondo Methodist Church and was a teacher with Caddo Parish Schools. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and watching her favorite TV show, Blue Bloods. Mrs. Griffin loved to travel and spend time on the beach. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her great nephews. She was a very caring, loving, and sassy lady. She was the greatest mom anyone could want and wife too. Mrs. Griffin is preceded in death by her parents, Lyman Sr. and Theresa Simpson, and her brother, Lyman Simpson Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of thirty years, Michael Griffin; her daughter, Theresa Griffin; two step-sons, Wade Griffin, Neil Griffin; one nephew, Matt Simpson; one niece, Courtney Simpson; three great nephews; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Simpson Hooker and husband, Ron and numerous friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Rondo Methodist Church to celebrate her life.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

