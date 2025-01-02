Sponsor

Kenneth Lee Hobson, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, December 30, 2024 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Hobson was born October 11, 1938 in Midway, Texas and was a retired truck driver.

Kenneth was his son’s hero. He was the greatest father to his son Kenneth and his daughter in law Christine. He never met a stranger, he loved watching wrestling, and he enjoyed retirement. His “dog” was his favorite companion during these days. He was an owner/operator and had the Million Miles Safe Award. He grew up moonshining, saw milling, and truck driving. He was just a damn good man!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Eva Hobson.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Ray Hobson and Christine Hobson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Melvin Hobson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one nephew, Bryant Alan McAdams of Texarkana, Arkansas, one niece, Heather Renee Nix of Holly Creek, Oklahoma and a number of other relatives.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2025 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor David Trader officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.