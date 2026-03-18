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May 19, 1942 – March 17, 2026

Kenneth Lynn Lamb, age 83, of Genoa, Arkansas, passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Lamb was born on May 19, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas and lived in the surrounding area for most of his life. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and a Christian. Kenneth was a man who truly loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending many hours working outside on his tractor. Whether in the woods, by the water or tending to his land, he found peace and purpose in the simple pleasures of outdoor life. He liked “pickin and grinin” on his acoustic guitar with family and friends. He also had a passion for working on cars and racing. He took pride in his mechanical skills and found joy in bringing engines to life, as well as the thrill and excitement that came with racing. Another passion he cherished was spending time with friends and family boot scooting at the VFW. Those moments of music, dancing, and laughter were among his favorites and reflected his love for good times. He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Lamb and a sister Lucy Reeves; and his parents Earl and Ozell Lamb. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Melissa Lamb of Paradise, Texas; and one daughter, Angela Lamb of Genoa, Arkansas: a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and a number of other relatives. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, March 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas location.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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