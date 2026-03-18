William “Bill” O. Hall, Jr.

SPONSOR

September 7, 1946 – March 16, 2026

William O. Hall Jr. (Bill) 79 of Texarkana, TX, passed away March 16, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on September 7, 1946, in Long Beach, California.

Bill was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church where he attended and served faithfully until his health declined.

SPONSOR

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Hall; two sons, William (Trey) Hall III and wife Heather, Christopher Rathburn and wife Stephanie; one daughter,

Shelley Furlow and husband Keith All of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Jared, Lacie, Holli, Alannah, Hadleigh and Landon; three brothers and one sister.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Rothwell officiating.

The family would like very much to thank Enhabit Hospice, each one for the excellent care, love, and support given to us throughout Bill’s illness.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that a memorial be made to Buchanan First Baptist Church Texarkana, TX in his honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

View full obituary and leave condolences