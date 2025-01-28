Sponsor

Kenneth Wayne Posey, Sr, 82, of Texarkana passed away January 26, 2025. He was born to Elton and Georgia Posey on July 7, 1942 in Moss Point, Mississippi.

Mr. Wayne was a faithful member of First Assembly of God church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters Audrey Posey, Wanda Faye Evans, Annella Baughn; one brother Norris Posey; and son Kenneth Wayne Posey, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years Lynda Posey of Texarkana; son Rodney Posey and wife Darla of Texarkana; daughter-in-law Deborah Posey of Texarkana; three grandchildren Erica Yosten and husband Bryan, Keith Posey, Jonathan Posey and wife Katina; four great grandchildren Kenna Payne, Max Yosten, Hunter Scroggins, Maddie Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 at First Assembly of God Church, 3401 W. 7th, Texarkana, Texas.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Pleasant Hill Children’s Home. 170 Private Rd 292 Oakwood, TX 75855