It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Patsy Atwell Berryman, a beloved mother, wife and auntie and fierce advocate for women’s rights. Patsy passed away on Saturday, January 25. 2025, at the age of 90 with her family by her side. Her life was a testament to her unwavering love, perseverance, and her belief in justice, empowerment, and education.

Born into unimaginable circumstances on August 2, 1934, in Jersey, Arkansas, Patsy was raised by her loving grandparents due to the loss of her mother from complications of childbirth. Despite the pain of this early tragedy, she was enveloped in the warmth and care of her grandparents, who, though incredibly poor, gave her an abundance of love and support. It was their nurturing hearts and unwavering dedication that shaped Patsy into the strong, compassionate woman she would become.

She was a 1953 graduate of Angleton High School in Angleton, Texas. After moving back to Arkansas, she met and married Lloyd “Slim” Berryman in 1954. They were a perfect match and shared 43 happy years together before his death in 1998. In 1967, they welcomed their only child, Lori. Patsy was a fierce protector of and selfless when it came to Lori, always striving to provide her with a better life and never letting her feel the hardships she had faced. She spent 16 years as a homemaker after Lori was born, during which time she pursued many hobbies including upholstery, ceramics, macramé, flower gardening and interior design. She also provided a childhood full of security, laughter and love which was a testament to her strength and character. But make no mistake, she also provided a childhood with plenty of rules and structure and an intentional lack of drama.

As a mother, she raised her only child with love, wisdom, and the values of fairness, equality, compassion and resilience. Her home was a place of no nonsense for Lori and all the neighborhood kids in and out of the home – the rules were simple and consistent. A place of high expectations – where kindness and strength coexisted.

Patsy had a steadfast work ethic, working as a secretary before and after her time as a homemaker. Her attention to detail, organizational skills, and pragmatic approach to life made this profession a good fit for her. It also must be said that she had a strong stubborn streak and an infectious sense of humor too. These traits always made the days interesting! Despite the challenges she faced, she never lost sight of what was truly important in life: family, kindness, genuineness, and perseverance.

Patsy was known for seeking to understand an issue(s) before having an opinion on it. A self-taught scholar, Patsy spent her life studying women’s issues, tirelessly educating herself and others about the barriers faced by women, both historically and in modern times. She mentored many women helping them recognize their self-worth and pursue their goals, whether it be a relative, a neighbor, friend, or friend of a friend. She was a true pioneer in the fight for equality, working relentlessly to ensure that future generations of women would live in a world where their voices were heard, their rights were respected, and their dreams were limitless. Sadly, in light of recent political events, she died believing her work had been in vain.

Whether it was through writing to her legislators, advocating for equal rights, or having impassioned discussions with friends, Patsy never backed down from a cause she believed in. This included taking to Facebook often in her later years and speaking her mind. She tirelessly fought for the rights of women, but the more educated she became on social and economic issues, the more she also fought for other marginalized groups as well. Her wish was for her passion about these issues to live on through the people she impacted.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, son-in-love and granddog, Lori, Brad, and Macy Jane Bailey, also of Texarkana, Texas; her niece, Brenda (Mrs. Mike) Jones, of Redmond, Oregon who was like a second daughter, and many other relatives and friends from her time in Stuttgart, Arkansas and the Texarkana area. She will be deeply missed, but we rejoice that she lived a long life in which she truly cared for ALL people, actively worked to make the world a better place and lived as Jesus commanded.

A special thank you to Hospice of Texarkana, Right at Home, Christus Home Health, Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Center and Enhabit Hospice for providing compassionate care. A thank you to friends Sandy Hamilton, Patricia Thompson, Teresa Knox, Sarah Hall, and Dawn Hoskins for periodically helping with various care needs over the last few years.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. from 5pm-7pm on Tuesday, January 28. A graveside service will be held at the Lone Tree Cemetery Chapel in Stuttgart, Arkansas at 2pm on Friday, January 31. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Opportunities, Inc. of Texarkana, Planned Parenthood, or Hospice of Texarkana.

Rest in peace, Patsy. May your fight for equality and justice never be forgotten and your legacy of love, learning, and strength inspire us always.