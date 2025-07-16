Sponsor

Kenny Ray Page, age 62, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025, at his residence in New Boston, TX.

Kenny was born on November 9, 1962, to his parents, Johnnie Hines Purifoy and Earl Page.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Gladys Page, Benjamin and Reba Hines; his father, Earl Page; his stepfather, Don Purifoy; and one son, Justin Page.

He is survived by his companion, Velma Chaffin of New Boston, TX; his children, Autumn Neese (Matthew) of Bogota, TX, Collin Page (Hannah) of Texarkana, AR, and Sonny McWhorter of Texarkana, AR; his mother, Johnnie Purifoy of Texarkana, AR; seven grandchildren; brothers, Buck Page (Angie) of Genoa, AR, Chris Purifoy (Debra) of Genoa, AR, Michael Purifoy (Angela) of Texarkana, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Shiloh Cemetery with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Burial arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.