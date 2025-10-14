Sponsor

Kevin Scott Dirickson, age 65, passed away on October 9, 2025, at a local hospital, surrounded by many loved ones.

Kevin was born on July 7, 1960, in Champaign, Illinois, to his parents, Dickie and Glenda Dirickson. He was a retired meat cutter for Rehkopf Grocery and most recently retired as a bread distributor for Flowers Bakery. Kevin was a believer in the Lord and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Cynthia Henry and Regina Lomax; and stepfather, Paul Fout.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Tammy Dirickson of Texarkana, AR; daughter Erin (David) Walker of Hooks, TX; two grandchildren, Trent and Kynleigh Walker of Hooks, TX; sister Kathy (Rodney) Levingston of Gilmer, TX; sister-in-law Chrissy (Alvin) Tucker, of Cambridge, NE; mother-in-law Shirley Chesshir of Beaver City, NE; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kevin found joy in the game of golf from his very first swing of a club at the age of 19. His favorite vacation destination was Destin, Florida, where you would find him annually enjoying fresh shrimp and making many family memories, including with his grandchildren, who he loved dearly.

A memorial service to celebrate Kevin’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas, with Pastor Michael Daugherty officiating. The family will receive friends at 9:00 AM before the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance at 100 Memory Ln. in Texarkana, TX 75503.

Kevin’s memorial service will be livestreamed, to watch: www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/

