KHIREN KING CORNELIUS was born December 24, 2014, to parents of Shekoya Wimbey and the late Tavarrus Cornelius in Texarkana, Texas. He passed away at the age of 8 years old on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was a beloved son, grandson, great-great grandson, and brother. Khiren attended Kilpatrick Elementary School.

Khiren loved to draw, play Roblox, watched Funny Mike & Stranger Things on YouTube.

Khiren is preceded in death by his father, Tavarrus Cornelius, sister, Skylar Cornelius, grandmother, Patricia Cornelius, great aunt, Schimecka Sharrod.

Khiren is survived by parents, Shekoya Wimbley & Cymone Cornelius; as well as his brothers, Taccorrius Jordan and Alden Jones, his sisters, Shay’Leah Cornelius and CyMya Cornelius, his grandparents, Tameka Wimbley, Joyce Muldrow, David Cornelius, Lamont Sherrod, Merry Williams, great-grandparents, Bobbie Agel, Laura Washington; aunts: Shelicia Simon Fisher & Marcus Fisher, Shuntanequa Simon, Chelsea Wimbley, Mickina Wimbley, LaDavia Cornelius, LaSonja Cornelius King, Kenyetta Williams, ShaLetha Williams, Da’Ziyiah Best his uncles, Tamarqo Wimbley, David Wells & Trei Wells, Patrick Stuckey, Stan Harris, Martez Sherrod, Jr. Shyquan Sharpe, Jacolby Lampkins and DaQuan Lampkins, his great aunts, Emma Cooksey, LaToya Wimbley, Roberta Wimbley and his great uncles, Anthony Weatherspoon, John Wimbley and Lee Wimbley, his god sisters, Kenasia Williams, and Kaislyn Williams, his special friends, Kingston Floyd, Paislee Reyes, and Westley Alexander, Jr. A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, January 13, 2023 at Jones Stuart Mortuary from 5:00-7:00. Funeral Service Saturday, January 14, 2023 12:00 pm at Lonoke Baptist Church, 1841 Lonoke Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas with Pastor Arthur Hill, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK ARE REQUIRED AT JONES STUART AND LONOKE PLEASE!!!!!!!

