Texas High School Band Students Selected for Four States Bandmasters Association Honor Band

The Four States Bandmasters Association has selected 14 Texas High band students to participate in this year’s Four States Bandmasters Association Honor Band. Band director, Arnie Lawson, nominated these students. Nominated students submit resumes, and The Four States Bandmasters Association selects the students for the Honor Band based on their achievements.

The Four States Bandmasters Association has provided music education and professional development opportunities for band students and directors for over 60 years. Band directors originally formed the association to gather and hear new compositions of the day. They soon incorporated student clinics and provided these students an opportunity to perform for other band directors. Students within a 100-mile radius of Texarkana comprise the Honor Band. Currently, there are two concert bands of approximately 100 students each and one jazz band with standard instrumentation.

Selected Texas High Band Students:

Concert Band Jazz Band

Cayden Jordan Ana Gross

Angel Paz Ethan McDaniel

Marco Aguilar

Juquan Harrison

Kaitlyn Colburn

Parish Campbell

Daryon Jackson

Shelby Lejeune

Luke Dupas

Andrew Wommack

Hunter Yates

Taybri Johnson

Ryker Meadows

