Khyla Alineko Cridell was born June 17, 1975, in Alameda, California. She departed this life on September 19, 2022.

Khyla grew up in Texarkana, Texas and attended Texas High School. She achieved her Associated Degree in Computer Science. She married Darren Ross Cridell on June 15, 2010. They celebrated twelve years of marriage. Eighteen years of love with this union they shared a blended family.

She was employed at Harte Hanks Call Center. She was very dedicated and was loved by all her Co– Workers.

Khyla enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved people, especially her friends. She loved to travel and always helping others in need.

Khlya was a loving daughter, wife, and mother.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Husband: Darren Ross Cridell; Daughter: Morgan Alexis Dunbar; Mother: Gwendolyn Blackwell: Father: Waddell Blackwell; Bonus Daughter: Alexya TaCole Cridell; Bonus Grandchildren: Khyson Smith, Alex Aubrey, Rose Aubrey, Kannon Aubrey; Sister: Demetria Sims; Nephew: Makenzie Aubrey; Cousin: Shane Johnson and other family and friends.

Funeral Service October 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM St. Paul Baptist Church Family Life Center with Elder Lonnie Waller, Jr., Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT ST. PAUL!!!!!

