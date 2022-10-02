Advertisement

Paula Yvonne Austin age 74 of Texarkana, TX gained her wings on Saturday, September 17th 2022. Paula was born on April 2, 1948 in Miller County, City of Texarkana, and the State of Arkansas. It was a cool and rainy day; however, it did not take her long to warm things up.

She joined the family of 2 big brothers and 2 big sisters. Her mother, Mrs. Pearlie Mae Conner, had her hands full. The light complexion, red haired, freckle face little girl kept everyone busy trying to keep up with her.

At the tender age of 6, she started school at George Washington Carver Elementary which was located only one block from her home. By this time, she also had to share her spotlight at home with some younger brothers. This made the Pickett household a true place of constant sibling rivalry.

Advertisement

Paula accepted Christ at an early age and developed into a true woman of God.

Upon completion of Elementary and High School, Paula attended Texarkana College and obtained an Associate Degree in Applied Science with the focus being on Nursing. She studied really hard, took the National examination and became a Registered Nurse. After working at several medical care facilities, she became an entrepreneur by purchasing a Certified Nursing Assistance Training Program and established her World-Famous Texarkana Nursing Academy.

The school was an important vehicle in recruiting, teaching and training many individuals to become CNA’s. A large number of the graduates from the program continued to increase their knowledge and skill base by going to college and became LPN’s and RN’s. One of Paula’s greatest joys when she was a patient, was to have a nurse assigned to provide care to her and to know that they had graduated from the Texarkana Nursing Academy and had taken her advice and sought higher education as their goal.

Along the way, in 1985, Paula adopted a precious baby girl and became the loving mother to Ashley Rechelle, who just happened to be the Apple of her Eye. In addition to becoming a mother, she also became the wife of Mr. Troy Austin on June 8, 1987, as well as a bonus mother to Kim, Andreas, Sharon and Barbara. She and Troy worked side by side to build the Academy into the successful venture that it became.

Paula was a faithful member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Texarkana, TX where she served as Church Clerk, a member of the Mission Society, Deaconess Ministry, Pastor Aide Committee and was also very active in the Progressive Zion District. She faithfully served until her health began to fail.

Paula was proceeded in death by her father King Hill Sr., her mother Pearlie Mae Conner, her brothers Jerry W. Conner Jr., King Hill Jr., Oliver W. Conner, Lowry G. Pickett, sister Annie Ruth Foster and her bonus son Andreas Austin.

She leaves to cherish her memories HUSBAND Troy L. Austin Texarkana, TX DAUGHTER Ashley R. Moore of Texarkana, TX, BONUS DAUGHTERS Kimberly Parrish of Texarkana, TX, Sharon (Bobby) Bedford and Barbara Austin of California.

BROTHERS Gary (Gloris) Pickett of La Palma CA, Don (Veronica) Pickett of Stone Mountain, GA

SISTERS Mary Helen (William) Reeves of Mandeville, AR, Gwen Pickett of Los Angeles, CA, Betty Jo (John) Giles of Atlanta, TX

NEPHEWS Darryl (Anita) Pickett of Texarkana, AR, Matt (Katie) Conner of Sierra Madre, CA, Gary W. Pickett Jr. of La Palma, CA, William Reeves Jr. of Texarkana, TX,

NIECES Deirdre (Rev. Larry) Jordan of Texarkana, TX, Sighle (Calvin) Blackwell of Texarkana, AR, Dr. Susan Conner of Pasadena CA, Dr. Rasheedah Pickett of Los Angeles, CA, Shujuan Jones of Madison, AL, Nakebra (Michael) Murry of Mayflower, AR, Shannon Saleeby of Mesa, AZ, Erica Houston-Pickett of Stone Mountain, GA, Amanda Pickett of La Palma, CA, Shellane (Daniel) Brown of Stone Mountain, GA Tonya (Jonathan) Baker of Texarkana, TX, Yelonda (Chris) Willis of Wake Village, TX and bonus niece Cindy Porter of Maud, TX.

SISTER IN LAW Jane Conner of Pasadena, CA

BROTHER IN LAWS Doyle Austin of Tampa, FL and Shirley “AKA Sonny” Austin of McNab, AR and a host of grandchildren, great nephews, great nieces and cousins.

Viewing: Saturday October 1st 9am -10am Transformation Center 1111 Hazel Street Texarkana, TX

Services Saturday, October 1st 10am

Interment:

Chapelwood Memorial Gardens

1001 Kings Hwy

Wake Village, TX

Service will be under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR 71854.

MASK ARE REQUIRED AT THE TRAMSFORMATION CENTER!!!!!!

