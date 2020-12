Advertisement

Kinsler Reece Duncan, newborn, passed away December 15, 2020. He was born December 12, 2020 to Kyle Duncan and Bailey Flournoy in Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by his parents, Kyle and Bailey; grandparents, Glenn and Gina Duncan of Ashdown, Arkansas, Paul and Melanie Flournoy of Texarkana, Arkansas, Cindy Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; Great Grandparents, Otis and Tommye Jo Ford of Ashdown, Arkansas, Jim Duncan Of Ashdown, Arkansas, Jim and Judy Pate of Texarkana, Arkansas, John and Judy Smith of Fouke, Arkansas, Joe Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas, Patrick and Diane McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas; Aunts and Uncles, Jeff and Katelyn Wrinkle of Ashdown, Arkansas, Caitlin Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas, Hollyn Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas, Hunter Sanders of Dallas, Texas, Madison Tharp of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Easton Flournoy of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Kinsler is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Deborah Grisham.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Marietta, Texas with Bro. Don Embry officiating.

