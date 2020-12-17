Advertisement

In Loving Memory of

BILLY RANDELL ROBERTS

October 8, 1928 – December 14, 2020

Billy Randell Roberts, 92, of Texarkana, TX, passed away peacefully from natural causes on December 14, 2020. He was born in Terrell, Texas, on October 8, 1928, to William Aubie (Bob) Roberts & Eula Mae Bedingfield. He grew up the child of an oil-field worker, living in many cities, towns and states. He attended five or six different schools per year. He spent his summers with his grandparents working on the farm, tending animals, doing chores, and hunting and fishing with his Uncle Big Boy and Papa Roberts. He joined the Army in 1950 and was stationed at Red River Army Depot. There he met Margaret Ann (Peggy) Landrum at a USO dance, and six weeks later they were married on May 14, 1951. They were together for 67 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, his parents, and his sister Louise Dungan. He is survived by his four children, Billy Jr. (Melanie), Kip (Janis), Jill, and Denise. He was D-Daddy to six grandchildren, Misty (Jeramie), Chris, Allison (Johnathan), Angela, Caleb, and Haley; and seven great-grandchildren. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews and more friends than we can count.

Bill loved putting in a hard day’s work. He worked at Red River Army Depot for 38 years, retiring in 1986. His optimistic outlook on life was contagious. He loved talking to people and he never met a stranger. He was a Christian. He was an active member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, XYG Group, Methodist Men, and Gleaners Sunday school class. He had a servant’s heart and served as a leader and member in multiple organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America (Cub Master, Scout Master-Troop 100, recipient of the Silver Beaver Award and Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow); the American Legion for over 65 years; and the Masons (serving as a 3rd-Degree Master Mason and Past Worshipful Master of Village Lodge and current member of Border Lodge).

His love of family, friends and outdoors came together in a lifetime of camping, hunting, and fishing trips. He and Peggy were blessed with multiple friends and traveled across the country. He loved to cook and was famous for his fish fries, shrimp boils, and corny jokes. He never missed a Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers or Texas High Tigers game. He also loved old westerns, Blue Bell ice cream, and country music.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Dr. Jesse Brannen officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Charitable contributions in his memory may be made to Williams Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

