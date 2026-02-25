SPONSOR

July 7, 1959 – February 22, 2026

Kristeen Ann Sikes, age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She was born on July 7, 1959, in Owosso, Michigan. Kristeen was a woman who life revolved around her family. She was immensely proud of her children, Ryan and Shannon, whom she raised with unwavering dedication and strength. Her pride in their accomplishments was boundless. She never missed an opportunity to share their successes with a smile and joyful heart. She found one of her greatest joys of being a grandmother. She spoke of him with unmistakable pride. Of all her many titles in life, ‘Meme’ was by far her favorite partner in mischief. She bragged about him to anyone who would listen and plenty who didn’t ask. She was proceeded in death by husband Mike Sikes; parents Gene and Iris Ruess; and brother-in-law Boyce Browning. Left to cherish her loving memory is daughter Shannon Exum and husband Jeramy; son Michael Sikes and wife Melissa; grandson Blake Sikes; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 2 step-sisters; a number of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at her residence on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 4:00 P.M.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

