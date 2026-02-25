SPONSOR

Sandy Williams, born on May 27, 1945, passed away on February 24, 2026, at the age of 80. Sandy was a resident of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Mrs. Williams was a member of First Baptist Redwater and preceded in death by her husband Mack Williams.

Survivors include her son Greg Williams and a granddaughter Kristen Williams.

Also left to cherish her memory is her brother and sister-in-law; Ronnie and Zelma Elliott; niece, Angela Taylor, nephew, Jodie Elliott, niece Laura Mangum and niece Katie McKamie.

Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhome.com/