Krystal Staggs

Krystal Young-Staggs, age 25, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was born on November 21, 1995 to Donald and Nhaty Young in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Krystal is survived by her husband, Zachary Staggs of Nash, Texas; her parents, Donald & Nhaty Young of Wichita Falls, Texas; two sisters, Jeanie Staresinic and husband Kirk Joseph and Jasmine and husband Dakota Ray Denney; one brother, Kenneth Young; all of Wichita Falls, Texas; father-in-law, Paul Staggs of Texarkana; mother-in-law, Angela Staggs of Nash, Texas; grandparents, Donald and Marion Young of West Virginia, Diosdada Lor Sufrir and Gerado Sufrir of LaPaz, Leyte, Philippines; uncles, Romeo and Raymond Sufrir; aunt Anita Nunevas of Mayorga, Leyte, Philippines; brother-in-law, Alexander Staggs of Nash, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Christene Leonti and husband, George from Arkansas and Racheal Tubbs and husband James of Wichita Falls, Texas; nieces and nephews, Lilli, Alivia, Delayni Denney, Khloe, Madelynn, Cristiano Staresinic, Ethen and Alycia Tubbs; and numerous cousins.

Joining her in death on the same day was their unborn child. Both losses have left a huge absence in the hearts of those left behind.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.