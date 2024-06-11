Sponsor

Ky’Asia Grace’Lynn Lashay Riley, age 8 months, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Wadley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to DeQuaylian Carson and Asiashanna Riley.

Baby Ky’Asia enjoyed being outside, laying on her father and mother, riding in her car seat, and receiving love from her family.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, and baby girl.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory mom Asia Riley; dad Qua Carson; brother Kay’vion Riley and Kaiden Rigsby; grandparents Santana Riley, Shareka Young, and Damon Baker; great-grandparents Lois Riley and Sharon Young; uncle Zaveonta Smith; auntie Sharon Creer and Tye’Kesha Carson; cousins Kiyon Creer and Kierstyn Miller; and a number of other relatives.