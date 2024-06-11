Sponsor

Jeremy Michael Philyaw, age 46, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was welcomed home by his angels in heaven, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in a local nursing facility.

Jeremy was born April 26, 1978, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. Jeremy was known as a jack of all trades and was known to have his “Jeremy Philyaw specials” when it came to DIY projects. He loved anything and everything outdoors, and most of the time you could find him mowing grass somewhere. Jeremy was a kind man, with a servant’s heart. Even when he was battling illness, he never stopped helping others. There was never a dull moment around him, he was always coming up with something to make others laugh or smile. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and cousin who will be deeply missed by his loved ones here on earth. He never missed a chance to talk about his granddaughter and how beautiful he thought she was. Jeremy is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Amy Philyaw.

He is survived by his oldest daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and Klayton Bobo of Queen City, Texas; his youngest daughter and significant other, Kyleigh Philyaw and Hayden McClure of Doddridge, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Greg Butterfield of Killeen, Texas; one nephew and two nieces, Noah, Lillian, and Brooklyn Butterfield; one granddaughter, Kensley Bobo, as well as many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be 2 P. M. Monday, June 10, 2024, at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral home, with Brent Philyaw officiating.